Contrasting of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 24.28%. Insiders held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.