Contrasting of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Both Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.35% and 24.28%. Insiders held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
For the past year Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
