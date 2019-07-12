Contrasting of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Both Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.42 N/A -0.41 0.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.69 N/A 2.26 13.27

Demonstrates Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has 10% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 2.47% stronger performance while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -11.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.