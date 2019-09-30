Contrasting of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. About 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
