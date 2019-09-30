Contrasting of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (GRF) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. About 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.