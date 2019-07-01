Contrasting of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 30.51 Danaos Corporation 12 0.27 N/A 1.33 8.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Danaos Corporation. Danaos Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Danaos Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Danaos Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5% Danaos Corporation 0.00% -4.9% -1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Danaos Corporation’s 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Its rival Danaos Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Danaos Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Danaos Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Danaos Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is $6.13, with potential upside of 15.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and Danaos Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 63.3%. Insiders owned 2.3% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 58.7% of Danaos Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. -3.78% 3.29% 15.33% 24.62% -6.97% 15.84% Danaos Corporation 8.35% -11.64% -4.01% -29.88% -35.49% 7.52%

For the past year Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. was more bullish than Danaos Corporation.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Danaos Corporation.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.