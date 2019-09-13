Contrasting of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 17 2.14 N/A 1.24 14.30 CVB Financial Corp. 21 6.48 N/A 1.25 17.66

Table 1 highlights Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and CVB Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CVB Financial Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than CVB Financial Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. and CVB Financial Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 0.6% CVB Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.1% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.45 beta indicates that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. is 55.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CVB Financial Corp.’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. shares and 66.6% of CVB Financial Corp. shares. Insiders owned 4.2% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of CVB Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 5.27% 5.71% 4.78% 1.14% -7.93% 7.7% CVB Financial Corp. 5.11% 4.21% 2.61% 0.27% -6.93% 8.8%

For the past year Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. was less bullish than CVB Financial Corp.

Summary

CVB Financial Corp. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides various lending products, such as commercial products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans for agribusiness; lease financing for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers a range of specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers by way of domestic and international wires and automated clearinghouse, and on-line account access. Further, it provides various investment products; and financial services and trust services comprising fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 business financial centers and 8 commercial banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley areas of California, as well as 3 trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.