Contrasting of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Both Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 18.80 N/A -2.54 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.05 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.56 beta means Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 44.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 576.69% for Dynavax Technologies Corporation with average price target of $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 55% respectively. 1% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.86% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -27.54% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.