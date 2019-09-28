Contrasting of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 4 0.00 58.53M -2.54 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 5 0.72 21.08M 0.27 21.25

Table 1 highlights Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1,378,766,106.81% -190.8% -63.4% Global Cord Blood Corporation 428,359,513.12% 0% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta which is 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares and 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation was more bearish than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).