Contrasting of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

This is a contrast between Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 13.57 N/A -2.54 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.96 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dynavax Technologies Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Volatility and Risk

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.99 beta and it is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is $27, with potential upside of 837.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares and 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation was more bearish than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.