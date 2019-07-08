Contrasting of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Both Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 18.80 N/A -2.54 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Risk & Volatility

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s current beta is 0.56 and it happens to be 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 141.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 4.6 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Acer Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 576.69% upside potential and an average target price of $27. Competitively Acer Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $44, with potential upside of 1,190.32%. The data provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Dynavax Technologies Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares and 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.