Contrasting of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners LP 2 0.35 N/A -0.23 0.00 Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0.33 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0.00% -12.6% -3.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.04 beta indicates that Dynagas LNG Partners LP is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s 132.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.32 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP shares and 88.7% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. shares. Insiders held roughly 43.94% of Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, 42.6% are Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynagas LNG Partners LP -4.11% -4.76% -40.93% -49.64% -82.17% -58.46% Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -1.69% -7.94% -13.43% -3.33% -54.51% -4.13%

For the past year Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s stock price has bigger decline than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners LP beats on 6 of the 7 factors Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.