Contrasting of DXC Technology Company (DXC) and ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Since DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) and ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology Company 33 0.61 260.49M 4.19 13.31 ServiceNow Inc. 261 2.40 185.91M 0.02 18492.67

In table 1 we can see DXC Technology Company and ServiceNow Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ServiceNow Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than DXC Technology Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. DXC Technology Company’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than ServiceNow Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) and ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology Company 792,485,549.13% 11.1% 4.3% ServiceNow Inc. 71,281,776.01% -2.5% -0.7%

Risk and Volatility

DXC Technology Company is 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.74. Competitively, ServiceNow Inc.’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DXC Technology Company is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, ServiceNow Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. ServiceNow Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DXC Technology Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DXC Technology Company and ServiceNow Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology Company 0 3 1 2.25 ServiceNow Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

DXC Technology Company’s upside potential is 75.29% at a $52.2 consensus price target. On the other hand, ServiceNow Inc.’s potential upside is 19.38% and its consensus price target is $298.75. The information presented earlier suggests that DXC Technology Company looks more robust than ServiceNow Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.1% of DXC Technology Company shares are held by institutional investors while 95.4% of ServiceNow Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of DXC Technology Company’s shares. Competitively, ServiceNow Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DXC Technology Company -1.29% -0.3% -15.29% -13.1% -34.01% 4.89% ServiceNow Inc. -6.67% -2.16% 2.59% 42.98% 55.13% 55.79%

For the past year DXC Technology Company was less bullish than ServiceNow Inc.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterpriseÂ’s employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customerÂ’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; HR service management product; and security operation management product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.