Contrasting of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) compete against each other in the Chemicals – Major Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DuPont de Nemours Inc. 72 0.61 N/A 4.15 17.40 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. 32 3.39 N/A 1.55 19.09

In table 1 we can see DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to DuPont de Nemours Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. DuPont de Nemours Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DuPont de Nemours Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.7% Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. 0.00% 19.5% 9.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DuPont de Nemours Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DuPont de Nemours Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. 1 1 0 2.50

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s upside potential is 17.75% at a $82.8 consensus price target. Competitively Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has an average price target of $27, with potential downside of -0.44%. The results provided earlier shows that DuPont de Nemours Inc. appears more favorable than Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DuPont de Nemours Inc. and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72% and 27.9%. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has 72.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DuPont de Nemours Inc. -2.79% -4.83% -8.61% -14.45% -25.47% -5.17% Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. -3.31% -3.47% -16.08% -30.04% -36.74% -23%

For the past year DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

Summary

DuPont de Nemours Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications, such as electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives; supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as for cathodes for batteries; and sells lithium chloride solutions. Its lithium products are marketed under the QLithiumCarbonate, QLithiumHydroxide, and QLubelith brands. Further, it provides potassium chloride, a commodity fertilizer; potassium sulfate, a specialty fertilizer; and industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts under the QSodiumNitrate, QPotassiumNitrate, QPotassiumChloride, QBoricAcid, and Ultrasol brands, as well as sells other fertilizers and blends. The company sells its products through sales offices and a network of distributors worldwide. Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.