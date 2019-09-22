Contrasting of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) and STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

We are comparing Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) and STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Industrial companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty Corporation 32 11.90 N/A 0.98 34.18 STAG Industrial Inc. 30 10.17 N/A 0.60 49.70

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. STAG Industrial Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Duke Realty Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Duke Realty Corporation is presently more affordable than STAG Industrial Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 4.5% STAG Industrial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.73 beta means Duke Realty Corporation’s volatility is 27.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, STAG Industrial Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Duke Realty Corporation and STAG Industrial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 STAG Industrial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.45% for Duke Realty Corporation with consensus target price of $34.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Duke Realty Corporation and STAG Industrial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.2% and 84.1% respectively. Duke Realty Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of STAG Industrial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duke Realty Corporation 0.09% 4.81% 6.01% 11.36% 16.66% 28.69% STAG Industrial Inc. -1.95% -1.39% 0.92% 8.19% 10.77% 19.45%

For the past year Duke Realty Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than STAG Industrial Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Duke Realty Corporation beats STAG Industrial Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. was founded on July 21, 2010 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.