Contrasting of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO)

This is a contrast between Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.23 N/A 0.76 16.28

Table 1 demonstrates Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.