Contrasting of Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) and Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) and Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun Incorporated 44 0.76 N/A 1.19 35.51 Kaman Corporation 60 0.91 N/A 1.93 32.94

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ducommun Incorporated and Kaman Corporation. Kaman Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ducommun Incorporated. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ducommun Incorporated is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun Incorporated 0.00% 5.4% 2.2% Kaman Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ducommun Incorporated has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kaman Corporation’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ducommun Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Kaman Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ducommun Incorporated and Kaman Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Kaman Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Ducommun Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 8.51% and an $48.33 consensus price target. Competitively Kaman Corporation has a consensus price target of $72, with potential upside of 19.01%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kaman Corporation is looking more favorable than Ducommun Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ducommun Incorporated and Kaman Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 91.6%. Ducommun Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. Comparatively, 1.8% are Kaman Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ducommun Incorporated -2.23% -7.81% 5.48% 7.12% 29.06% 16.05% Kaman Corporation 0.56% -0.08% 1.85% 8.36% -2.54% 13.03%

For the past year Ducommun Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Kaman Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Kaman Corporation beats Ducommun Incorporated.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and test. The SS segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial and military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as non-aerospace applications for the industrial automation, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two business segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company's Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision and miniature ball bearings; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries, as well as engineering design, analysis, and certification services; subcontracts helicopter work services; restoration, modification, and support services of its maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.