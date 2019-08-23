Contrasting of DTE Energy Company (DTE) and American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) and American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company 126 1.74 N/A 6.06 20.98 American Electric Power Company Inc. 86 2.86 N/A 4.11 21.35

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. American Electric Power Company Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than DTE Energy Company. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. DTE Energy Company is currently more affordable than American Electric Power Company Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DTE Energy Company and American Electric Power Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company 0.00% 10.7% 3.1% American Electric Power Company Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

DTE Energy Company’s volatility measures that it’s 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.26 beta. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s 87.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DTE Energy Company are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. DTE Energy Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for DTE Energy Company and American Electric Power Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy Company 1 3 0 2.75 American Electric Power Company Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

DTE Energy Company’s downside potential currently stands at -2.04% and an $128 average price target. American Electric Power Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90 average price target and a -1.38% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that American Electric Power Company Inc. looks more robust than DTE Energy Company as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74% of DTE Energy Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.5% of American Electric Power Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are DTE Energy Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of American Electric Power Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company -0.47% -0.91% 2.5% 10.25% 17.93% 15.24% American Electric Power Company Inc. -2.01% -0.36% 3.37% 13.8% 24.73% 17.49%

For the past year DTE Energy Company was less bullish than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats on 8 of the 12 factors American Electric Power Company Inc.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.