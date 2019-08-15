Contrasting of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (DTV) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Since DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 56 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 94 2.88 N/A 4.61 19.78

Demonstrates DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0 0 0 0.00 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Meanwhile, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s average target price is $98.17, while its potential upside is 5.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.8% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT -0.34% -0.55% 1.09% 4.63% 6.47% 8.01% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07%

For the past year DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT’s stock price has bigger growth than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.