Contrasting of DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73% of DSP Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.45% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand DSP Group Inc. has 4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.59% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has DSP Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group Inc. 0.00% -0.90% -0.70% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting DSP Group Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for DSP Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 3.50 2.58

As a group, Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies have a potential upside of 64.59%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DSP Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DSP Group Inc. 0.75% 13.92% 12.65% 29.48% 31.59% 43.93% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year DSP Group Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

DSP Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, DSP Group Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.75 and has 3.12 Quick Ratio. DSP Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DSP Group Inc.

Risk and Volatility

DSP Group Inc. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DSP Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.39 which is 38.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

DSP Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DSP Group Inc.’s peers beat DSP Group Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and Mobile. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.