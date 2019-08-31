Contrasting of DropCar Inc. (DCAR) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.69 N/A -8.23 0.00 Qualys Inc. 86 10.19 N/A 1.47 58.96

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DropCar Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DropCar Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Risk & Volatility

DropCar Inc.’s 2.86 beta indicates that its volatility is 186.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Qualys Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DropCar Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Qualys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. DropCar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DropCar Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Qualys Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus price target of Qualys Inc. is $94.5, which is potential 18.69% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of DropCar Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 9.4% of DropCar Inc. shares. Comparatively, Qualys Inc. has 15.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year DropCar Inc. had bearish trend while Qualys Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats DropCar Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.