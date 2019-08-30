Contrasting of DropCar Inc. (DCAR) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Both DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.69 N/A -8.23 0.00 Oracle Corporation 54 4.40 N/A 2.90 19.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DropCar Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of DropCar Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5%

Risk and Volatility

DropCar Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.86 beta. Competitively, Oracle Corporation’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DropCar Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Oracle Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Oracle Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DropCar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for DropCar Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

Oracle Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $56.86 average price target and a 9.01% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DropCar Inc. and Oracle Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 56.6%. About 9.4% of DropCar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 34.3% of Oracle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7% Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7%

For the past year DropCar Inc. has -26.7% weaker performance while Oracle Corporation has 24.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.