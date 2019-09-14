Contrasting of DropCar Inc. (DCAR) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Both DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.67 N/A -8.23 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 177 11.80 N/A -1.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see DropCar Inc. and HubSpot Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.86 shows that DropCar Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, HubSpot Inc.’s beta is 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DropCar Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival HubSpot Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. HubSpot Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DropCar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DropCar Inc. and HubSpot Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, HubSpot Inc.’s potential upside is 24.92% and its average target price is $205.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DropCar Inc. and HubSpot Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 97.2%. 9.4% are DropCar Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7% HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15%

For the past year DropCar Inc. had bearish trend while HubSpot Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

HubSpot Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.