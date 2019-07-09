Contrasting of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

This is a contrast between Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 23 7.02 N/A -1.23 0.00 Phunware Inc. 42 2.55 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Dropbox Inc. and Phunware Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dropbox Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3% Phunware Inc. 0.00% -188.3% -34.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dropbox Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Phunware Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Dropbox Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dropbox Inc. and Phunware Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dropbox Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.26% and an $33 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dropbox Inc. and Phunware Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.4% and 15.1%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Dropbox Inc. shares. Comparatively, Phunware Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65% Phunware Inc. -0.14% -19.72% -92.35% -29.86% -27.78% -48.6%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. has 11.65% stronger performance while Phunware Inc. has -48.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Dropbox Inc. beats Phunware Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.