Contrasting of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN)

Both Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 22 5.41 N/A -0.07 0.00 LINE Corporation 32 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dropbox Inc. and LINE Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dropbox Inc. and LINE Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5% LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dropbox Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, LINE Corporation has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. LINE Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dropbox Inc. and LINE Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Dropbox Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.5, and a 7.93% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Dropbox Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.3% of LINE Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Dropbox Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.09% are LINE Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32% LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. had bullish trend while LINE Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Dropbox Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors LINE Corporation.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.