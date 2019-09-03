Contrasting of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dropbox Inc. has 61.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Dropbox Inc. has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Dropbox Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.10% -1.50% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Dropbox Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Dropbox Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.10%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dropbox Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dropbox Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Dropbox Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dropbox Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dropbox Inc.

Dividends

Dropbox Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dropbox Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.