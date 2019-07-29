Contrasting of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 24 6.72 N/A -1.23 0.00 FireEye Inc. 16 3.93 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Dropbox Inc. and FireEye Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Liquidity

Dropbox Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FireEye Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. FireEye Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Dropbox Inc. and FireEye Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Dropbox Inc. has a 38.25% upside potential and a consensus price target of $33. On the other hand, FireEye Inc.’s potential upside is 34.43% and its consensus price target is $21.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Dropbox Inc. looks more robust than FireEye Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.4% of Dropbox Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Dropbox Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% are FireEye Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65% FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. has 11.65% stronger performance while FireEye Inc. has -4.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Dropbox Inc. beats FireEye Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.