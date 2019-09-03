Contrasting of Drive Shack Inc. (DS) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.09 N/A -0.64 0.00 VICI Properties Inc. 22 11.41 N/A 1.47 14.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Drive Shack Inc. and VICI Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Drive Shack Inc. and VICI Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -58.7% -8.7% VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Drive Shack Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, VICI Properties Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. VICI Properties Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Drive Shack Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Drive Shack Inc. and VICI Properties Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average target price of Drive Shack Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 56.25%. VICI Properties Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 average target price and a 15.28% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Drive Shack Inc. is looking more favorable than VICI Properties Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.2% of Drive Shack Inc. shares and 99.2% of VICI Properties Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Drive Shack Inc.’s shares. Competitively, VICI Properties Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16% VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63%

For the past year Drive Shack Inc. has stronger performance than VICI Properties Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors VICI Properties Inc. beats Drive Shack Inc.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Newcastle Investment Corp. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.