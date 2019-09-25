Contrasting of Drive Shack Inc. (DS) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

We are contrasting Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack Inc. 5 0.93 N/A -0.64 0.00 Urban Edge Properties 18 5.65 N/A 0.94 17.78

Table 1 highlights Drive Shack Inc. and Urban Edge Properties’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -58.7% -8.7% Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Drive Shack Inc. has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Urban Edge Properties’s 0.89 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Drive Shack Inc. and Urban Edge Properties can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urban Edge Properties 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Urban Edge Properties is $20, which is potential 4.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.2% of Drive Shack Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of Urban Edge Properties are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Drive Shack Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Urban Edge Properties shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16% Urban Edge Properties -2.05% -2.39% -10.15% -18.39% -24.61% 0.66%

For the past year Drive Shack Inc. was more bullish than Urban Edge Properties.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Urban Edge Properties beats Drive Shack Inc.

