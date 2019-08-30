Contrasting of Drive Shack Inc. (DS) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT)

This is a contrast between Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.11 N/A -0.64 0.00 American Tower Corporation (REIT) 201 13.31 N/A 3.04 69.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Drive Shack Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Drive Shack Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -58.7% -8.7% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.59 beta indicates that Drive Shack Inc. is 59.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. American Tower Corporation (REIT) on the other hand, has 0.51 beta which makes it 49.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Drive Shack Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Drive Shack Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Drive Shack Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00

Drive Shack Inc. has a 49.09% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.2% of Drive Shack Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.8% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) are owned by institutional investors. Drive Shack Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78%

For the past year Drive Shack Inc. has weaker performance than American Tower Corporation (REIT)

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats Drive Shack Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Newcastle Investment Corp. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.