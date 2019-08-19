Contrasting of Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 44 4.40 N/A -2.60 0.00 Oil States International Inc. 17 0.78 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dril-Quip Inc. and Oil States International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% -8% -7.4% Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Dril-Quip Inc.’s current beta is 1.46 and it happens to be 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oil States International Inc. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

Dril-Quip Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10 and 7.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oil States International Inc. are 2.8 and 1.7 respectively. Dril-Quip Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oil States International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dril-Quip Inc. and Oil States International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Oil States International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Dril-Quip Inc. is $44, with potential downside of -6.86%. On the other hand, Oil States International Inc.’s potential upside is 86.68% and its average price target is $25.5. The data provided earlier shows that Oil States International Inc. appears more favorable than Dril-Quip Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 0.9% of Dril-Quip Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Oil States International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22% Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc. was more bullish than Oil States International Inc.

Summary

Oil States International Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Dril-Quip Inc.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.