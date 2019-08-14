Contrasting of Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 43 4.43 N/A -2.60 0.00 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 23 0.55 N/A 0.07 234.63

Table 1 highlights Dril-Quip Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dril-Quip Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% -8% -7.4% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dril-Quip Inc. are 10 and 7.7. Competitively, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has 3.1 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dril-Quip Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dril-Quip Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Dril-Quip Inc. is $44, with potential downside of -7.52%. Meanwhile, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $32.25, while its potential upside is 156.77%. The results provided earlier shows that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Dril-Quip Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dril-Quip Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87%. About 0.9% of Dril-Quip Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.4% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -12.67% -24.31% -43.13% -38.47% 0% -32.96%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc. had bullish trend while KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. beats Dril-Quip Inc.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.