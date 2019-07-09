Contrasting of Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) and Its Rivals

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Dril-Quip Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.48% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Dril-Quip Inc. has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.04% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Dril-Quip Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Dril-Quip Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. N/A 41 0.00 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.81 1.94 2.58

$44 is the average price target of Dril-Quip Inc., with a potential downside of -2.96%. As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 33.15%. Dril-Quip Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dril-Quip Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.55% -4.32% 15.31% 3.35% -3.63% 43.92% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Dril-Quip Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.9 and a Quick Ratio of 9.2. Competitively, Dril-Quip Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.55 and has 1.98 Quick Ratio. Dril-Quip Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dril-Quip Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.47 shows that Dril-Quip Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dril-Quip Inc.’s competitors are 78.80% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Dividends

Dril-Quip Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.