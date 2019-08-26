Contrasting of Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 44 4.30 N/A -2.60 0.00 Energy Transfer LP 15 0.63 N/A 1.23 11.69

Table 1 highlights Dril-Quip Inc. and Energy Transfer LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Dril-Quip Inc. and Energy Transfer LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% -8% -7.4% Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.46 shows that Dril-Quip Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Energy Transfer LP on the other hand, has 1.56 beta which makes it 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dril-Quip Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, Energy Transfer LP which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Dril-Quip Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Energy Transfer LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. and Energy Transfer LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Energy Transfer LP 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Dril-Quip Inc. is $44, with potential downside of -4.70%. Energy Transfer LP on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 65.29% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Energy Transfer LP appears more favorable than Dril-Quip Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Dril-Quip Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.4% of Energy Transfer LP are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Dril-Quip Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Energy Transfer LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22% Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc. has stronger performance than Energy Transfer LP

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Energy Transfer LP beats Dril-Quip Inc.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.