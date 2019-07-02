Contrasting of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Both Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. Competitively, 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.27%
|3.04%
|6.36%
|10.53%
|8.67%
|14.07%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.59%
|4.78%
|9.21%
|10.88%
|14.03%
For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.