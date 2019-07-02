Contrasting of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Both Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. Competitively, 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.27% 3.04% 6.36% 10.53% 8.67% 14.07% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.