Contrasting of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Since Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.07 N/A 1.16 10.23

Table 1 highlights Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average price target and a 11.94% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has 5.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.27% 3.04% 6.36% 10.53% 8.67% 14.07% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.