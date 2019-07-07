Contrasting of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Since Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|5.07
|N/A
|1.16
|10.23
Table 1 highlights Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average price target and a 11.94% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has 5.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.27%
|3.04%
|6.36%
|10.53%
|8.67%
|14.07%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.85%
|-1.41%
|-4.19%
|0.42%
|15.79%
|5.6%
For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
