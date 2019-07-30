Contrasting of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.82 N/A 0.05 290.96

Table 1 demonstrates Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.27% 3.04% 6.36% 10.53% 8.67% 14.07% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.93% 2.37% 7.59% 9.56% 5.08% 9.93%

For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.