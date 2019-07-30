Contrasting of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.82
|N/A
|0.05
|290.96
Table 1 demonstrates Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 28.35% of Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.27%
|3.04%
|6.36%
|10.53%
|8.67%
|14.07%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.93%
|2.37%
|7.59%
|9.56%
|5.08%
|9.93%
For the past year Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was more bullish than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
