Contrasting of DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) and Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) and Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE). The two are both Gold companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00 Coeur Mining Inc. 4 2.21 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD Limited 0.00% -6.2% -3.6% Coeur Mining Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -4.1%

Volatility and Risk

DRDGOLD Limited’s -0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coeur Mining Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

DRDGOLD Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Coeur Mining Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Coeur Mining Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DRDGOLD Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DRDGOLD Limited and Coeur Mining Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Coeur Mining Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Coeur Mining Inc.’s potential upside is 4.81% and its consensus target price is $5.88.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DRDGOLD Limited and Coeur Mining Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.1% and 73.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of DRDGOLD Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Coeur Mining Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DRDGOLD Limited 1.67% 5.17% 60.53% 41.2% 18.68% 46.63% Coeur Mining Inc. -4.37% 13.86% 34.5% -8.55% -31.95% 2.91%

For the past year DRDGOLD Limited was more bullish than Coeur Mining Inc.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, China, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.