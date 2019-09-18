Contrasting of Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A)

We will be comparing the differences between Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International Limited 1 5.18 N/A 0.05 24.00 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 68 4.70 N/A 8.76 7.83

Demonstrates Dragon Victory International Limited and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Dragon Victory International Limited. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Dragon Victory International Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dragon Victory International Limited and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dragon Victory International Limited and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.35% and 0% respectively. About 73.98% of Dragon Victory International Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dragon Victory International Limited 6.93% 5.88% -23.34% -25.52% -65.67% -16.93% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 4.9% 6.39% -10.14% 7.12% -9.96% 20.39%

For the past year Dragon Victory International Limited has -16.93% weaker performance while Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has 20.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dragon Victory International Limited.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.