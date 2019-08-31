Contrasting of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) and Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)

Since Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) and Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) are part of the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 38 0.00 N/A 1.64 22.47 Aphria Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.30 17.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Aphria Inc. Aphria Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Aphria Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0.00% 14% 8.2% Aphria Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Aphria Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Aphria Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a consensus target price of $39, and a 9.09% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.1% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.24% of Aphria Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% are Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.92% of Aphria Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited -1.94% -4.96% -11.83% -2.08% 20.85% -2.36% Aphria Inc. -11.37% -22.92% -27.98% -29.77% -37.03% -5.45%

For the past year Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has stronger performance than Aphria Inc.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited beats on 11 of the 10 factors Aphria Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. It also provides a portfolio of in-licensed dermatology products. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had 16 active products development programs pipeline that are in various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, pain management, oncology, dermatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology; collaboration agreement with Merck Serono to co-develop a portfolio of biosimilar compounds in oncology, primarily focused on monoclonal antibodies; and strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. for the commercialization of oncology and osteoporosis medicines. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.