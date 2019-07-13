Contrasting of DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) and Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)

DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) and Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DPW Holdings Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -11.33 0.00 Nortech Systems Incorporated 4 0.09 N/A 0.06 65.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DPW Holdings Inc. and Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -132.7% -66.5% Nortech Systems Incorporated 0.00% 0.8% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

DPW Holdings Inc.’s 2.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 150.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Nortech Systems Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DPW Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Nortech Systems Incorporated has 1.8 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nortech Systems Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DPW Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of DPW Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of Nortech Systems Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of DPW Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Nortech Systems Incorporated has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DPW Holdings Inc. -4.11% -34.64% -90.6% -96.95% -98.99% -91.46% Nortech Systems Incorporated 5.91% -2.77% -16.09% -13.27% 24.1% 16.06%

For the past year DPW Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Nortech Systems Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Nortech Systems Incorporated beats on 7 of the 8 factors DPW Holdings Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States and internationally. The company provides value-added engineering, technical, and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.