Contrasting of DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) and Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)

This is a contrast between DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) and Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Electronics and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DPW Holdings Inc. 17 0.12 N/A -9.20 0.00 Neonode Inc. 3 2.70 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DPW Holdings Inc. and Neonode Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -139.6% -62.6% Neonode Inc. 0.00% -30% -25%

Volatility and Risk

DPW Holdings Inc. has a beta of 3.29 and its 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Neonode Inc. has a 1.42 beta and it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DPW Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Neonode Inc. has 3.6 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neonode Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DPW Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

DPW Holdings Inc. and Neonode Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DPW Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neonode Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Neonode Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 517.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.6% of DPW Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.1% of Neonode Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of DPW Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Neonode Inc. has 47.92% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DPW Holdings Inc. -19.94% -43.13% -30.1% -92.3% -98.45% -93.01% Neonode Inc. 1.22% 14.62% -18.31% 14.56% -19.45% 74.69%

For the past year DPW Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Neonode Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neonode Inc. beats DPW Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets. The company offers its technology under the zForce brand name. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden.