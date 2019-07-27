Contrasting of Dover Corporation (DOV) and Its Competitors

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Dover Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Dover Corporation has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Dover Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 0.00% 19.50% 6.40% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Dover Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation N/A 93 24.68 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Dover Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Dover Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Dover Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

$103 is the consensus price target of Dover Corporation, with a potential upside of 4.88%. The potential upside of the rivals is 70.68%. Given Dover Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dover Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dover Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dover Corporation -0.64% -0.59% 6.79% 11.34% 23.74% 35.62% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Dover Corporation has stronger performance than Dover Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

Dover Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Dover Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. Dover Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dover Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Dover Corporation is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.48. Competitively, Dover Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Dover Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Dover Corporation’s rivals beat Dover Corporation.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.