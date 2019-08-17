Contrasting of Dover Corporation (DOV) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation 94 1.86 N/A 4.16 23.26 Flowserve Corporation 48 1.45 N/A 1.19 42.11

Demonstrates Dover Corporation and Flowserve Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Flowserve Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Dover Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Dover Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flowserve Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dover Corporation and Flowserve Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 7% Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Dover Corporation is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Flowserve Corporation’s 1.62 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dover Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Flowserve Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Flowserve Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dover Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dover Corporation and Flowserve Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Dover Corporation has an average target price of $103, and a 13.54% upside potential. Flowserve Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $51 consensus target price and a 20.37% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Flowserve Corporation seems more appealing than Dover Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dover Corporation and Flowserve Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88% and 0%. About 0.2% of Dover Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Flowserve Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5% Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59%

For the past year Dover Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Flowserve Corporation.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Flowserve Corporation.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.