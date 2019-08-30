Contrasting of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.86 N/A -2.66 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.86 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 36.77% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21.5. MediWound Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10.13 average target price and a 214.60% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that MediWound Ltd. appears more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 47.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.