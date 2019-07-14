Contrasting of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)

As Shipping businesses, Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG Ltd. 7 3.36 N/A -0.71 0.00 Teekay Corporation 4 0.26 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Dorian LPG Ltd. and Teekay Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -4.1% -2.3% Teekay Corporation 0.00% -9.3% -1%

Risk and Volatility

Dorian LPG Ltd. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Teekay Corporation’s 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

Dorian LPG Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Teekay Corporation which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Teekay Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dorian LPG Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dorian LPG Ltd. and Teekay Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.8% and 42.6% respectively. Dorian LPG Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 41.7% of Teekay Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorian LPG Ltd. -0.64% -0.76% 33.16% 4.01% 8.04% 33.62% Teekay Corporation 1.18% -6.94% 17.21% -39.24% -52.01% 28.44%

For the past year Dorian LPG Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Teekay Corporation.

Summary

Dorian LPG Ltd. beats Teekay Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 214 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.