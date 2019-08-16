Contrasting of Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP) and Its Peers

We are comparing Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dorchester Minerals L.P. has 17% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 31.24% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of Dorchester Minerals L.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.33% of all Diversified Investments companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Dorchester Minerals L.P. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals L.P. 0.00% 57.70% 55.00% Industry Average 88.10% 148.04% 126.35%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Dorchester Minerals L.P. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals L.P. N/A 18 10.98 Industry Average 291.40M 330.75M 14.69

Dorchester Minerals L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Dorchester Minerals L.P. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Dorchester Minerals L.P. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.57 2.93

The potential upside of the peers is 72.45%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dorchester Minerals L.P. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dorchester Minerals L.P. -5.45% 2.87% 1.91% 8.81% 1.08% 27.39% Industry Average 1.16% 2.69% 4.68% 10.09% 7.81% 19.55%

For the past year Dorchester Minerals L.P. has stronger performance than Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dorchester Minerals L.P. are 12.5 and 12.5. Competitively, Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s peers have 3.28 and 3.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dorchester Minerals L.P. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that Dorchester Minerals L.P. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s competitors’ beta is 0.75 which is 25.45% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s rivals beat Dorchester Minerals L.P.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The companyÂ’s royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.