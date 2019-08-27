Contrasting of Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)

This is a contrast between Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.47 N/A 0.30 46.17 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 308,626 1.95 N/A 28640.36 10.78

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Donegal Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Donegal Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Donegal Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7%

Analyst Ratings

Donegal Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s average target price is $364500, while its potential upside is 21.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Donegal Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.55% and 20.8% respectively. About 3.42% of Donegal Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc. was more bullish than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats Donegal Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.