Contrasting of Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.47 N/A 0.30 46.17 American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Donegal Group Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.55% of Donegal Group Inc. shares and 0% of American Financial Group Inc. shares. Donegal Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.42%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61% American Financial Group Inc. -0.27% 0.51% -0.54% -0.31% 0.47% 1.7%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc. has stronger performance than American Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Donegal Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors American Financial Group Inc.