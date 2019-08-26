Contrasting of Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Donegal Group Inc.
|13
|0.47
|N/A
|0.30
|46.17
|American Financial Group Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Donegal Group Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Donegal Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 91.55% of Donegal Group Inc. shares and 0% of American Financial Group Inc. shares. Donegal Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.42%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Donegal Group Inc.
|-0.29%
|7.5%
|0.07%
|-3.88%
|-12.91%
|16.61%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|-0.27%
|0.51%
|-0.54%
|-0.31%
|0.47%
|1.7%
For the past year Donegal Group Inc. has stronger performance than American Financial Group Inc.
Summary
Donegal Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors American Financial Group Inc.
