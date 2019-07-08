Contrasting of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

This is a contrast between Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson Company Inc. 49 2.24 N/A 2.38 21.15 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 4 8.04 N/A -14.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Donaldson Company Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Donaldson Company Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 36% 14.6% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -232.4% -147.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.45 shows that Donaldson Company Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has a 3.31 beta and it is 231.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Donaldson Company Inc. are 2.3 and 1.6. Competitively, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Donaldson Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Donaldson Company Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$49 is Donaldson Company Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -1.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82% of Donaldson Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Donaldson Company Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has 1.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donaldson Company Inc. -4.35% -4.35% 1.59% -7.88% 6.88% 16.06% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 12.76% -1.08% -55.21% -75.92% -87.98% -59.72%

For the past year Donaldson Company Inc. has 16.06% stronger performance while Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has -59.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Donaldson Company Inc. beats Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.