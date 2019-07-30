Contrasting of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV)

Both Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.24 N/A 2.38 21.15 CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.31 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Donaldson Company Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Donaldson Company Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 36% 14.6% CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -4.3% -3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.45 beta means Donaldson Company Inc.’s volatility is 45.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, CVD Equipment Corporation has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Donaldson Company Inc. are 2.3 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor CVD Equipment Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. CVD Equipment Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Donaldson Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Donaldson Company Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CVD Equipment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Donaldson Company Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.08% and an $49 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82% of Donaldson Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.5% of CVD Equipment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Donaldson Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 14.5% are CVD Equipment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Donaldson Company Inc. -4.35% -4.35% 1.59% -7.88% 6.88% 16.06% CVD Equipment Corporation -4.75% -3.22% -22.7% -14.66% -53.84% 1.69%

For the past year Donaldson Company Inc. has stronger performance than CVD Equipment Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Donaldson Company Inc. beats CVD Equipment Corporation.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.