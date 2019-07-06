Contrasting of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) and Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) and Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza Inc. 266 3.20 N/A 8.56 32.31 Darden Restaurants Inc. 113 1.77 N/A 5.45 22.21

Table 1 highlights Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Darden Restaurants Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Darden Restaurants Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Domino’s Pizza Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Darden Restaurants Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0.00% -12.3% 37.3% Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 12.2%

Risk and Volatility

Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s 0.27 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Domino’s Pizza Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Domino’s Pizza Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Darden Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Darden Restaurants Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0 3 10 2.77 Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 4 10 2.67

The upside potential is 7.40% for Domino’s Pizza Inc. with consensus target price of $298.85. On the other hand, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s potential upside is 3.83% and its consensus target price is $128.38. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Domino’s Pizza Inc. is looking more favorable than Darden Restaurants Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.8% of Domino’s Pizza Inc. shares and 93.7% of Darden Restaurants Inc. shares. 0.4% are Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Darden Restaurants Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Domino’s Pizza Inc. -2.29% 6.86% -4.2% 0.85% 12.4% 11.56% Darden Restaurants Inc. 1.76% 4.41% 8.35% 7.58% 39.08% 21.13%

For the past year Domino’s Pizza Inc. was less bullish than Darden Restaurants Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Domino’s Pizza Inc. beats Darden Restaurants Inc.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. The company offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores. As of April 12, 2017, it operated approximately 14,000 stores in 85 international markets. DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.